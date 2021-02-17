RiverView changes COVID hotline hours

Submitted

Starting on Wednesday, February 17, RiverView Health announces that it will be changing its COVID hotline (218.470.7983) hours to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RiverView Health will no longer be doing the 4:30 to 7 p.m. hours for the COVID hotline.

In making the announcement, RiverView Health notes that this is a positive development because it means the hotline is being used less.