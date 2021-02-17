RiverView changes COVID hotline hours
Submitted
Crookston Times
Times Report
Starting on Wednesday, February 17, RiverView Health announces that it will be changing its COVID hotline (218.470.7983) hours to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
RiverView Health will no longer be doing the 4:30 to 7 p.m. hours for the COVID hotline.
In making the announcement, RiverView Health notes that this is a positive development because it means the hotline is being used less.