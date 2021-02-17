Insulin Safety Net Program helps Minnesotans access affordable insulin

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program was created to help Minnesotans who face difficulty affording their insulin. The program is made up of two parts. The urgent need program and the continuing need program.

1. The urgent need program – eligible Minnesotans can receive a 30-day supply of insulin immediately at their pharmacy for no more than $35.

2. The continuing need program – eligible Minnesotans can receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.

To be eligible for the urgent need program you must: Live in Minnesota, have an urgent need for insulin, ave a current prescription for insulin, pay more than $75 each month for your insulin, and not be enrolled in Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.

Applicants must present identification proving Minnesota residency in the form of a valid Minnesota identification card, driver’s license or permit, or tribal-issued identification. If you are a minor under the age of 18, your parent or legal guard- ian must provide the pharmacy with proof of residency.

How to apply for the urgent need program—

1. Visit MNinsulin.org and complete the application form by downloading this PDF file to your computer. Open the file and follow the instructions. If you are not able to print or download this form, please ask your pharmacist for the “urgent need insulin application.”

2. Take your completed application form to your pharmacy with valid identification and insulin prescription.

3. If you qualify for the urgent need program, you can receive your insulin immediately, but you will need to pay up to a $35 co-pay to receive your 30-day supply.

You can get help applying for the continuing need program from a MNsure-certified navigator. Navigators are experts at local, trusted community organizations that can help you apply for one of the insulin manufacturer’s programs. Go to MNinsulin.org to search for a navigator in your area.

The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program is implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.