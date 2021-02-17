‘Generous’ donors give nearly $255K to RiverView Foundation in 24 hours

Submitted

Crookston Times

Every donation given to the RiverView Foundation helps secure equipment and fund programs at RiverView Health. That’s why the Foundation is thankful for every penny of the $254,517.22 donated on Giving Hearts Day (GHD) 2021!

That’s right; the Foundation raised nearly $255,000 in 24-hours last Thursday during the 14th annual event for nonprofits in northern Minnesota and North Dakota.

Over 500 nonprofit organizations participated on Feb. 11, bringing in nearly $22 million; $2 million more than 2020. Just under 42,000 donations were given in the daylong event. Since its inception in 2008, Giving Hearts Day has raised over $111 million for nonprofits.

“Giving Hearts Day 2021 is another example of the amazing dedication and support of our donors to RiverView Health with 300 gifts totaling over $254,000,’’ shared Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn. “The Foundation Board and I want to thank everyone for the generous support in everything we do.’’

Donors designating funds in memory or honor of loved ones touched many RiverView programs and projects during the fundraiser. Undesignated funds from this year’s GHD will go toward RiverView 2020, the hospital and clinic replacement project. GHD marked the end of the Foundation’s two-year Capital Campaign for the building project. The Foundation Board of Directors committed to raising up to $3 million for the project to support the meditation room, Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites.

RiverView 2020 opened in October 2020. The $51 million project consists of an 80,000 square foot building that houses the Inpatient Unit on the upper level with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room has a private bathroom and a large floor plan allowing caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level is home to one large clinic with 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The facility also includes a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

The RiverView Foundation works to obtain financial security for projects and programs that assure RiverView Health has the equipment and expertise to follow its mission of delivering a healthcare experience that consistently exceeds patients’ expectations.

If you are interested in learning more about the RiverView Foundation and the programs it sponsors, please contact Schoenborn at 218-281-9249 or rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org.