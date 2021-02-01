Altru urges 65 and older get on vaccine waitlist

Times Report

Crookston Times

Altru Clinic in Crookston is now asking anyone 65 and older, and interested in getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to get on the waitlist using MyChart.Altru.org or by calling the COVID Hotline at 701.780.6358.

Those who fit into other phases or tiers should refrain from calling until Altru communicates that it is expanding to the next tier.

Community members should continue to follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including staying home when sick, staying six feet apart, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands often, avoiding touching your face, wearing a mask, and continuing to clean frequently touched surfaces.