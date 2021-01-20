With vaccine supply still limited, RiverView creates Tier 1B waitlist

Times Report

Crookston Times

The State of Minnesota recently opened Tier 1b, which currently includes anyone 65 years of age or older, prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers. RiverView is eager to continue vaccination efforts against COVID-19. While more people are now eligible to receive the vaccine, the supply remains limited.

RiverView Health now has a COVID-19 vaccination waitlist open to those in Tier 1b who are age 65 years of age and older. Individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine should call RiverView’s Coronavirus Hotline at 218.470.7983 to get on the waitlist. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Individuals on the waitlist will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment as vaccine becomes available.

While Minnesota is expanding those eligible for the vaccine, health care workers and long-term care residents and staff in Phase 1a who have not received the vaccine remain eligible.

Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 when both doses are received as scheduled. The vaccine works by teaching the body’s cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. This immune response, which includes making antibodies, protects individuals from being infected if the real virus enters the body.

Vaccine facts:

• The vaccine is not recommended for anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any ingredient in the vaccine. In clinical trials, side effects (such as fever, chills, tiredness, and headache) were reported as mostly mild to moderate.

• Recipients of COVID antibody therapy need to wait at least 90 days from completion of their antibody infusion before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

• Pregnant or breastfeeding women may choose to be vaccinated, but should discuss any concerns with their health care provider.

• There is no cost to individuals receiving the vaccine. Private insurance companies and government insurance programs like Medicare will fully cover the cost of the vaccine.

Keep in mind, this is only a waitlist for when RiverView Health receives shipments of the vaccine. RiverView is eager to help vaccinate all eligible individuals against COVID-19 but RiverView, along with all of Minnesota, must wait to receive vaccine for more broad use. RiverView Health asks for your patience. More opportunities for vaccination will be coming as the state sends out more vaccine.

In the meantime, continue to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your neighbors by wearing a mask, washing your hands, maintaining social distance, and staying home when you feel sick.

Call RiverView’s Coronavirus Hotline at 218.470.7983 with questions.