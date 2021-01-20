Riopelle: COVID restrictions taken seriously at CSC

Restrictions, guidelines, limitations, whatever you want to call them, Crookston Sports Center has them and they’re abiding by them in a serious manner, Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle relayed to the Park Board Tuesday when discussing COVID-19 and its impact on the sports community. Riopelle said the restrictions are “all inclusive” and his staff, unfortunately, had to call the police this past weekend after a brief confrontation.

Minnesota Hockey and the Minnesota State High School League each have their own set of COVID-19 related regulations, Riopelle mentioned, including mask-wearing for everyone and the CSC is abiding by all the rules so they don’t have to close their doors.

“We have to have documentation for everyone that comes in to the rink in case we have to do contact tracing, people have 10 minutes before a game or practice and 10 minutes after to leave, there are no overtimes, two minute rest between periods, and then we clean and disinfect, and go to the next group,” he explained. “Anyone that comes to the door and says they don’t have to do this will be told they can’t come in.”

“I told my staff to be patient with guests and don’t get confrontational,” Riopelle added. “It’s not fair to our staff to have to get into it with people.”

He said failure to abide by the rules and regulations set forth by the hockey leagues for players and coaches could lead to suspensions, even for the whole team.

“We want to get them back into the rinks and get them back onto the ice, hopefully the restrictions will lift up soon,” Riopelle said while adding that the CSC’s capacity is 1,200 which allows for 150 people max for high school games and, for youth hockey, only two people per player are allowed.

He also mentioned that the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles, which brought back its club hockey team, will not allow any fans for the first couple of games and will “see how it goes.”

“We have tarps up in sections to confine people and a QR code posted, which has worked good, for people to sign in allowing us to keep a spreadsheet of their information should we ever have to turn it in,” Riopelle continued. “Fans or spectators can only come into the south entrance and players come into the east entrance allowing for less contact and making it less likely for a spread.”