RiverView Health's first baby of 2021 comes all the way from Strathcona

Times Report

Baby Cavelle Henry Horn is adjusting well to his new life in Strathcona after entering the world at RiverView Health with the fanfare of being the first baby born in Crookston in 2021.

Cavelle Henry was born Jan. 5 at 12:57 p.m. to Lynn Ellingson of Strathcona, located approximately 70 miles northeast of Crookston. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Erik Kanten and Dr. Roshan Ghimire.

Named after his great grandfather, the late Donald Henry Knott of Red Lake Falls, Cavelle’s grandparents are Kevin and Becky Borreson of Strathcona.

With a due date of Jan. 11, Lynn said she never considered the possibility that Cavelle would be the first baby of 2021 at RiverView. Her diagnosis of gestational diabetes meant that Cavelle would need to be delivered sooner than expected, though, moving his arrival up to Jan. 5. It was a near miss for first baby and “pretty crazy’’ according to Lynn, as another baby was born the day after Cavelle.

“The new hospital is so nice,’’ Lynn said. “It’s almost like a hotel. And the food was so good. I think I ate the cranberry sandwich about three times a day. I almost didn’t want to leave.

"The nurses were also so nice. I don’t think I could have had any better nurses. They were so helpful,” she continued. “I’d have to say, we had a pretty good time.’’