Polk County Public Health gives their weekly COVID-19 update

Times Report

Crookston Times

In their weekly update, Polk County Public Health outlines new cases, active cases, hospital cases, and total death from December 31 to January 6.

The case rate per week leveled off in the later part of December after a decline in cases in the early part of that month.

The average age range of COVID-19 cases show that the majority of cases in the county, cases prior to December 31, are seen in people in their 20s followed by people in their 30s. The lowest cases per age range are in children under the age of 10.

The percentages of symptomatic vs asymptomatic for Polk County’s total cases are 64.1% symptomatic, 9.8% asymptomatic and 26.1% unknown.

Likely exposure’s biggest percentage comes from travel (25.9%) followed by community-known (23.4%), unknown (20.5%), community-unknown (16.9%) and 13.3% congregated living.