Times Report

Crookston Times

RiverView Health offers CPR classes to the public on the second Thursday of each month. One class is for certification, the other is for those who do not need certification but want to learn CPR.

RiverView’s HeartSaver CPR AED (automated external defibrillator) class is for those needing certification. The cost of the course is $50; this includes the HeartSaver CPR AED eCard and book. This class is 4 hours (6-10 p.m.) with a test at the end.

The other CPR class is the Friends and Family course for those that do not need certification. No test or card is issued for this course. Each participant receives a Friends and Family CPR book. This course is free thanks to the support of American Legion Post 20. The course contains basic information about what to do in life-threatening situations, and is designed for participants of all ages. This class is 4 hours (6-10 p.m.).

Class dates in 2021 are: Jan. 14 (This class is full; a second class has been added on Jan. 15.), Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 , July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9

All classes are held in the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota Street. Registration is required. Call 800-743-6551 extension 9405 or 281-9405.

Due to COVID-19, class sizes are limited. No walk-ins will be accepted. Participants are required to provide/wear their own masks.

RiverView offers these classes as part of its American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center. Contracted Community Training Centers, like RiverView, are the only sites permitted to offer AHA courses to the public and professionals through their affiliated instructors and programs.