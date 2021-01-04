Weekly COVID-19 update from Polk County Public Health

Submitted by Polk County Public Health

Crookston Times

In their weekly COVID-19 update, Polk County Public Health highlights new cases/active cases/hospital cases/total deaths and the age range of COVID-19 cases in Polk County.

From November 2020 to December 2020, the total number of cases grew from 2,382 to 3,198 with active cases on a downward trend ending December 31 with 109 active.

Of the total 3,198 cases, 62.6% have been symptomatic, 9.3% asymptomatic, and 28.1% unknown.

Of the total 3,198 cases, likely exposure stats are 23.2% community-known, 16.9% community-unknown, 26% travel (including those who have been to North Dakota), 13.2% congregated living (corrections, long term care and homeless shelters), and 20.8% unknown.

PCPH provides weekly updates and case data by zip code is available online.