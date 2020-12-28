Benedictine Living Community gears up for vaccine

Due to a drop in Polk County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, Benedictine Living Community is moving to weekly (versus twice-weekly) testing in January plus they’re gearing up to distribute the vaccine. Benedictine reported in their weekly update that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has decided that residents in long-term care are in the highest priority group and will get the vaccine first along with all their associates.

Benedictine says that the vaccine will be of no cost to residents or associates, and everyone will need two injections with a specific time in between for the vaccination to be effective. It could be 21 or 28 days depending on the vaccine, they added.

“If an individual has had COVID-19, they should still get the vaccine,” says Benedictine. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the best ways to protect yourself and everyone around you, particularly those who are at increased risk for severe illness. Getting these shots will not only protect you from being infected; it will help us take a big step towards ending this pandemic.”

Since March, Benedictine has had a total of 54 Villa residents, 12 Summit tenants and 70 employees test positive for COVID. They report that 36 residents, 11 tenants and 70 employees have recovered and returned to their normal activities.

“As we have for the past few months, we continue to monitor and screen all residents and associates for signs and symptoms of the virus,” Benedictine’s update read. “We remain close communication with our local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time.”

The Times followed up with BLC-Crookston leadership for further information on the residents and tenants who are not listed as recovered since testing positive. As of press time on Dec. 28, the Times had not heard back.

Benedictine says that any resident who tests positive is isolated in their rooms and cared for by designated staff. Any employee who tests positive recovers in home quarantine, they added.

“Testing enables us to better protect our residents and staff by identifying those who may be positive, but are not having any symptoms,” the update continued. “Once identified, we can implement additional infection control measures quickly to better care for those who may be infected.”

Benedictine last offered testing on December 21 and 24, and will test again on December 28. They’re currently waiting for those results and will post an update on their hotline if any positive cases are identified.