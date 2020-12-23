RiverView now offering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

Times Report

Crookston Times

RiverView Health is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, and have certain risk factors, such as diabetes or heart disease that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 complications.

This one-time, one-hour outpatient IV infusion treatment has proven to reduce COVID-19-related viral load, symptoms, and risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits associated with COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The treatment is available through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized COVID-19 positive people.

The antibody treatment must be done as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset.

Dr. Bosun Fashoro, Internal Medicine provider at RiverView, has successfully treated several COVID-19 positive patients with the monoclonal antibody treatment. “This is yet another tool in our arsenal of outpatient treatments indicated for certain high-risk patients,’’ Dr. Fashoro said. “I have personally used this treatment in a few patients with excellent results and no notable side effects or adverse reactions.

“It essentially did what it’s supposed to do in the sense that it prevented progression to severe illness without need for hospitalization and better yet it’s free to the patients,” he added.

Antibody therapy is purchased by the federal government and distributed by the states. There is no cost to the patient for the medication, and insurance covers the cost of the infusion services.

Your RiverView health care provider can determine if this treatment is an option for you. If you have had a positive COVID-19 test but did not have the test completed at RiverView, contact your RiverView provider with the details so he/she can determine if you are a candidate for the monoclonal antibody treatment.

For more information, call 281-9595.