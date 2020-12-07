Polk County Public Health:  Let us give the gift of time to ourselves and those around us

Times Report

Crookston Times

The days are starting to “blend together” and perhaps it’s becoming difficult to remember what it was like to “hang out” with other people.

In Executive Order 20-99, Governor Walz asks us to be “mindful that we must continue to limit social interactions to protect public health.”

The increasing calls to limit activities outside of the home are vital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With all that’s going on, we all may be experiencing feelings of loneliness, or that your “to do” list is getting shorter by the day.

As more and more folks hunker down at home, maintaining that real-time connection with others has become all the more critical for our emotional health.

Polk County Public Health, Norman-Mahnomen Public Health and Tri-Valley Community Opportunity Council recognize that we are living in a time where our traditional in-person connection to others is different.

If you’re not sure what to do with all the free time, and want to connect with others, learn something new or play games, a new series called RISE and SHINE Virtual Coffee & Connection could be the answer. This virtual opportunity provides a space to connect with others while “seeing” each other virtually. RISE and SHINE Virtual Coffee & Connection will be on December 16, from 10-11 a.m. Grab your coffee, tea, milk or beverage of choice and join us twice a month from 10-11 am to play games and trivia, explore new skills and local talent, and enjoy our time together.

If you would like to receive the event link, need assistance getting connected virtually or know someone who needs assistance call Polk County Public Health at 218-277-0898. We would be happy to help you get set up.

Together We Can support each other and give the gift of time.

Visit the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/ ), the Norman County COVID-19 website (co.norman.mn.us/departments/public_health/covid-19.php), the Minnesota Department of Health (https://www.health.state.mn.us/ ) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/ ) websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health on social media for local updates.