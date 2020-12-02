Need a (virtual) morning boost? ‘Coffee & Connection’ series kicks off December 16

Times Report

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council and Polk County Public Health are teaming up to help give people perhaps feeling a bit disconnected by continued social restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic a positive jumpstart to their day, in the form of “Rise and Shine Virtual Coffee & Connection.”

“The goal of this connection is to help bring together people who might be feeling restless or isolated due to COVID and the start of the ‘winter blues,’” Marley Melbye, Tri-Valley Senior Programs director, explained to the Times.

The one-hour events are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, Wednesday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 27. There is a specific theme for each virtual session, starting with “Beat the Winter Blues” at the Dec. 16 session, and then it’s on to “Celebrate the Holidays: COVID Edition” on Dec. 23, “Bingo” on Jan. 13, and “New Year, Old Recipe” on Jan. 27.

If you’re interested in grabbing a cup of coffee or tea and joining virtually for an hour of conversation and connection, you can receive a meeting link by contacting PCPH at 218 277-0898.