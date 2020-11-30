RiverView Health welcomes Dr. Todd Sekundiak

Submitted

Crookston Times

RiverView Health is pleased to welcome Todd Sekundiak, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Sekundiak is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in adult joint reconstruction using minimally invasive techniques.

Dr. Sekundiak has a practice at Sanford Health, Fargo. He is a native of Winnipeg, and graduated from the University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine, Winnipeg. He completed orthopaedic surgery residencies at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg. Dr. Sekundiak completed two fellowships in arthroplasty, the first at the Arizona Centre for Joint Replacement in Phoenix, and the other at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke’s and Central DuPage Hospitals in Chicago. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

RiverView Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer Colin Fennell, MD, has known Dr. Sekundiak for several years and said he knows Dr. Sekundiak will bring “an incredible combination of surgical knowledge and talent with a wonderful personality to Crookston.

“Dr. Sekundiak is a national leader in total hip and total knee replacement and a regional leader in the management of complex revision problems of hips and knees…He brings decades of experience in joint replacement to Crookston and plans to have a full practice that can be medically managed here (Crookston). We look forward to having him join our staff.’’

Call 218.281.9595 to schedule an appointment with RiverView Health Dr. Sekundiak.