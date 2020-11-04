R.J. Zavoral supports RiverView Health project

Submitted

Crookston Times

R.J. Zavoral and Sons, Inc., contributed to RiverView 2020, RiverView Health's hospital and clinic replacement project, in significant ways. The company did the demolition of the old facility and civil site work – site preparation and underground utilities – for the project. Now the company is contributing financially with a donation to the RiverView Foundation's Capital Campaign.

"We are thankful for the work opportunity and are happy to give back to the great project," shared David Zavoral, vice president. "This project will continue to support the high level of health care for our regional communities, and we are proud to be a part of it."

R.J. Zavoral and Sons, Inc. provides quality earth moving and construction services to customers in the Red River Valley, using proven construction practices and innovative technology. The company, started in 1951, has grown from a one-man dozer operation to a major contractor made up of three generations.

RiverView Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn commented on the many contractors, including R.J. Zavoral, who worked to make RiverView 2020 the beautiful facility it is today.

"I thank Dave and R.J. Zavoral's for the support to the project. Their support, along with the many others, is a testimonial to how important having a strong local healthcare system is for Crookston and our rural communities."

RiverView 2020 opened Oct. 25. It is a $51 million project consisting of an 80,000 square foot, two-story building. The building's upper level houses the Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room has a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level is home to one large clinic with 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The project also includes a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

The Foundation's Capital Campaign to raise $2 million or more for the project began in 2019 and will conclude in February 2021. For more information on RiverView 2020 or the Capital Campaign, contact Schoenborn at 218-281-9249 or rshoenborn@riverviewheal.org.

A video tour of the new facility can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRriJL_mUdM&feature=youtu.be