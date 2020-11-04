Hospice RRV offering free virtual adult workshops

Times Report

Crookston Times

Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering free virtual educational workshops for adults who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. All classes will be held virtually/online and are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Grief During the Holidays

Managing grief in times of celebration can be overwhelming. Suffering the loss of a loved one is difficult any time of the year, but the holiday season can intensify feelings of loss. This virtual presentation will enable attendees to identify and learn how to manage the mixed emotions that can surface when grieving during the holidays. Participants will also learn important self-care strategies. This is virtual class is free and open to the public. Registration is required one day prior to the class date.

TWO CLASS DATES AVAILABLE

• Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 1-2 p.m. or

• Monday, Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m.

Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department, or email grief@hrrv.org. To view the complete class listing, visit www.hrrv.org.

About Hospice of the Red River Valley

Hospice of the Red River Valley is an independent, community-based, nonprofit hospice serving more than 30 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. For more information, call toll free 800-237-4629, email questions@hrrv.org or visit www.hrrv.org.