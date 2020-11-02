Basic first aid class at RiverView Health Nov. 5

Times Report

Crookston Times

RiverView Health will host an education course for those interested in basic first aid on Thursday, Nov. 5. Participants will learn to provide first aid for acute injuries and sudden illnesses such as burns, bites, poisoning, and seizures.

The four-hour class will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care building at 721 South Minnesota Street. The cost of the class, including the book and card, is $50. The American Heart Association is not responsible for any fees charged for this course.

The class is an American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center affiliated course. Contracted Community Training Centers (CTCs) and their affiliated sites are the only facilities permitted to offer AHA courses to the public and professionals through their affiliated instructors and programs.

To register or for more information on this class or other courses offered through the CTC, call 281-9405.