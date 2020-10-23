RiverView Health's new facility toured by the Times

RiverView Health’s new state-of-the-art facility opens Monday and the Times got an exclusive look at the upgraded technology, comfortable settings, and contemporary decor it will offer patients, visitors, and staff. Chief Operating Officer Chris Bruggeman led the tour alongside Stacey Bruggeman, Director of Marketing & Community Relations.

Patients will be moved to the new facility from the old hospital on Sunday, October 25, and the new clinic, which is moving in Friday, will open its doors Monday, October 26. Bruggeman told the Times they plan to “decommission” the old space and eventually demolish it.

The old hospital had 25 rooms versus the new facility’s 21 that includes three labor and delivery suites versus the previous four delivery rooms. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four consult rooms and three procedure rooms, plus the rooms will have special access for staff from their own “work core” space which allows them to be close to teammates and physician’s offices. Bruggeman says a census study provided background on the needs of the area which led to a small decrease in the number of rooms, yet the new facility offers more space and smarter use of each department.

“The off stage work area for nurses and their health team will allow them to collaborate on how to provide care, and they will be able to enter the exam rooms from the swinging door that is badge protected,” Bruggeman explained. “They’ll have track boards in their work core as well to see which rooms are occupied.”

He said that clinic staff will also, for the first time, have their own lounge space and hospital staff will have on-call rooms with close bathrooms and changing rooms which is an upgrade from what they previously had available.

Nearest to RiverView’s main entrance and lobby, which offers plenty of seating, artistic lighting, a self-serve Caribou Coffee station in the cafe space, contemporary decor, and a distant view of the Red Lake River, the Limited Addition Gift Shop is moving in inventory though they will remain closed (for now) due to COVID-19. (Note: The lobby is named in honor of Dr. Halvor Holte who established practice in Crookston in 1893 and purchased a residence to be used as a hospital in 1896 and named it Bethesda, which is now RiverView Health.) The new building has LED automated lighting inside and out, and floor heating to provide comfort indoors and to help keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice outdoors, plus radiant heating above. Patient rooms that do not have a view of the river have garden terraces with multi-colored sedum and prairie grasses planted for seasonal enjoyment. Art found throughout the facility features work by regional artists like Brad Bachmeier of Fargo who created sculptures of an ox cart and “Whimsical City” that displays historic Crookston buildings, oil paintings by Ellen Jean Diederich of Fargo, photos on the inpatient’s floor by Andy Hall of Sweetlight Gallery in Crookston, and mosaics by Elizabeth Kitchell-Rockstad of Studio 4:13 in Ada that will soon be installed.

RiverView’s conference room is versatile and can fit up to 80 people at once though it can also be divided into multiple rooms for separate groups. It contains projectors, touch panel screens to control the room, an expanded sound system and a small kitchenette that will allow them to host their regular health luncheons. Outside the conference room, the hallway features a “foundation wall” that will soon adorn recognition for donors and display awards and other special items. Near there is a meditation space that Bruggeman called a “high priority” as their previous space was the size of a “small closet.” The new room is welcoming to all faiths and features a sand art table that draws designs on its own throughout the day, 25 different designs to be exact.

The hospital’s three new labor and delivery suites are one of the more notable features of the facility which will allow for new parents to give birth and stay in the same room with their baby. The suites feature smart delivery lights in the ceiling that are remote controlled, a baby warmer, head wall art near the bed that slides for access to medical items and oxygen if needed, rolling cabinets with all supplies, sink that doubles as an infant tub, and a nurse server station that allows access both from inside the room and outside to lessen the amount of people that enter the suite.

Inpatient rooms feature “sound masking systems” that alleviate sound from the corridor and “next generation” beds that offer custom functions such as making the bed harder or softer, allow for sit-to-stand, and have thicker coverings compared to typical hospital standard blankets. Patients are able to control the blackout shades, lights and television right from their bed, plus there’s a touch screen panel on the wall to request water or toilet paper, and more. Some areas even have an adjoining room for family to stay in that includes a bed, chair, tv and desk. Nurses will also have easier access to patients with a “viewing alcove” that allows them to see inside two rooms and assess patients without disturbing them. The hospital also features an ADA compliant room that includes a ceiling lift to assist patients off the bed and if they were to fall or need assistance from the floor the lift can help. The room’s bed has alarms that illuminate on the floor to indicate to nurses if there’s an issue to correct as well.

Guest WiFi, top-of-the-line security, integrated rehab space, closer amenities in the clinic like lab and X-ray access, and other features rounded out the tour of the new facility that, Bruggeman says, had heavy staff involvement for its design and many ideas were brought forward to accommodate patients better plus add ease for employees.