COVID-19 testing at CSC next week

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Crookston Sports Center will be the site of a three-day state-sponsored COVID-19 testing event, from Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Thursday, Oct. 22, Crookston Fire Chief/Emergency Manager Tim Froeber reports.

The event will not be drive-up in nature but will take place inside CSC, Froeber said. He’s working with the State of Minnesota and Polk County Public Health to get more details on the testing event. No appointment will be necessary, he said. “It’s first come, first serve,” he said. “Line up and away you go.”

The state, since the National Guard is assisting with various testing events across Minnesota, initially wanted to hold the Crookston event at the National Guard Armory, Froeber said, but since that facility is in the midst of a parking lot paving project, the state was looking for a backup site and reached out to the City. CSC emerged as a suitable location, Froeber said.

It’s estimated that approximately 600 COVID-19 tests will be administered each day of the three-day event, for a total of around 1,800.

The hours each day will be noon to 6 p.m.

Froeber said a planning meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, and after that several more details will be available for release. Polk County Public Health will be leading publicity efforts leading up to the event, he said.