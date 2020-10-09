RiverView Health 2020 Grand Opening

RiverView Health held a grand opening celebration this week for its new hospital and were joined by the community and its staff and supporters in the parking lot for the event.

Guests heard from CEO Carrie Michalski, Board Chair Andy Oman, Dr. Collin Fennell, Foundation Chair Marcia Schoenborn, HGA Architects' Paul Widlarz, Mortenson Construction's Jason Toso, and Crookston Mayor Dale Stainbrook.

Longtime RiverView employee Betty Juve, 91, cut the ribbon for the new facility as she celebrated her 42nd year with the company.

The event concluded with a fireworks display near the hospital on the banks of the Red Lake River.

The new facility officially opens October 25.