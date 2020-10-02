Positive COVID-19 cases rising in Crookston

In the weekly report published by the Minnesota Department of Health, Crookston, specifically, and those living within the 56716 zip code saw a raise of 24 positive COVID-19 cases from September 24 to October 1.

According to Polk County Public Health, the county saw an increase of 39 new cases from September 24-30 with three individuals hospitalized and two in an intensive care unit.

As of October 2, Polk County has had 343 positive cases and four deaths. As of October 2, Minnesota has had 101,366 cumulative cases, 1,184 newly reported cases, and 10 newly reported deaths.