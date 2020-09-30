RiverView Health to celebrate new facility Oct. 7

Times Report

Crookston Times

RiverView Health’s building project, RiverView 2020, is nearing the finish line and the public is invited to celebrate the new state-of-the-art facility at the Wednesday, Oct. 7 grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting beginning at 7 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot on the east side of the new building at 323 S. Minnesota Street.

Attendees can stay in their vehicles and listen to the program on KROX Radio or may get out of their vehicles if they wish but they must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Best practice social distancing will be observed. Masks will be required to be within six feet of others.

A video tour of the facility will be shown on an outdoor screen during the program. Refreshments will be distributed. A fireworks display will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. to cap off the festivities.

RiverView 2020 is a $51 million project consisting of an 80,0000 square foot, two-story building to replace RiverView’s current hospital and clinics.

The new facility is scheduled to open on Oct. 25.