CPR classes offered at RiverView Oct. 8

RiverView Health is offering CPR classes to the public with the next classes scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6 to 10 pm.

RiverView’s HeartSaver CPR AED class is offered for those needing certification. The cost of the course is $50; this includes the HeartSaver CPR AED eCard and book. This class is 4 hours long with a test at the end of the session.

The other CPR class offered at RiverView monthly is the Friends and Family course for those that do not need certification. No test or card is issued for this course. Each participant receives a Friends and Family CPR book. This course is free of charge thanks to the generous support of the Crookston American Legion Post 20. The course contains basic information about what to do in life-threatening situations, and is designed for participants of all ages. This class is 4 hours long.

Other class dates in 2020 are Nov. 12, and Dec. 10. All classes are held in the RiverView Home Care Building at 721 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 800-743-6551 extension 9405 or 218-281-9405.

Due to COVID-19, class sizes are limited. No walk-ins will be accepted. Participants are required to provide/wear their own masks.

RiverView offers these classes as part of its American Heart Association (AHA) Community Training Center. Contracted Community Training Centers, like RiverView, are the only sites permitted to offer AHA courses to the public and professionals through their affiliated instructors and programs.

The American Heart Association is not responsible for any fees charged for these courses. The AHA strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in all AHA courses and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the AHA. Any fees charged for such a course, except for a portion of fees needed for AHA course materials, do not represent income to the AHA.