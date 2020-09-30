Altru will soon treat patients with new Radixact® system

Submitted

Crookston Times

Altru will soon treat cancer patients using its new Radixact® System, joining renowned hospitals across the United States, Europe and Asia in offering radiation treatments with this leading-edge system. Altru is focused on giving our patients the latest radiation treatments in order to keep them close to home. The Radixact System is capable of treating virtually any radiation therapy indication, including breast, lung, prostate and head and neck cancers, in addition to complex cases such as total marrow irradiation, providing more patients with the opportunity to benefit from the fast, highly precise radiation treatments it delivers.

“Altu is committed to helping our patients on their journey to gaining control over their cancer,” said Dr. Grant Seeger at Altru Cancer Center. “We use advanced technology to provide customized, precise treatments tailored to each patient’s needs. Our aim is to effectively control the cancer while minimizing the impact of the treatment on patients’ quality of life.”

The use of radiation as part of cancer treatment is increasing, both during initial treatment and re-treatment, so the ability to deliver the correct amount of dose precisely to the tumor will become even more important. In addition, as the cancer patient goes through the treatment process, anatomical changes such as the tumor shrinking or the patient losing weight may occur. Clinicians need to be able to quickly determine when these types of changes warrant modifying the treatment and easily create new treatment plans that enable them to accurately deliver radiation.

The Radixact System is a non-invasive treatment option developed to deliver image-guided intensity-modulated (IG-IMRT) radiation therapy, an extremely precise form of radiation therapy. The system provides continuous delivery of radiation from 360 degrees around the patient, which increases the control doctors have in getting radiation where it needs to be and helps to decrease the damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs. Sophisticated imaging technology is seamlessly built into the way the Radixact treatment is delivered, giving our clinical team the ability to clearly see the shape and location of the patient’s tumor — anywhere in the body — in real time before each treatment session.

The most innovative new feature is the Synchrony tumor motion tracking system that can adjust for tumor motion and decrease the size of the radiation field for further precision and decreased side effects.

To find out more about non-invasive radiation therapy options, including the Radixact System, go online to the Altru Cancer Center’s website.