SUMMIT celebrates National Assisted Living Week with daily activities and snack of the day

The SUMMIT celebrated National Assisted Living Week September 13-19 with the theme for the week being "Caring is EssentiAL."

“Keeping our tenants not only safe but engaged, active and happy while adhering to COVID-19 safety requirements is imperative at Benedictine Living Community of Crookston/The SUMMIT,” said BLC in a media release.

The SUMMIT kicked off the week on Saturday, September 13 with a Grandparent's Day parade. There was also a featured snack of the day throughout the week where tenants submitted their recipes and The Benedictine Living Community of Crookston's kitchen made their recipe for all to enjoy.

SUMMIT tenants and staff participated in wearing the featured color of the day., plus there were several outdoor, social-distanced entertainment/performances throughout the week including musical performances and the Crookston Classic Cruisers cruise by the apartments.

As a gift to commemorate the special holiday, each tenant received essential oils, donated by The Benedictine Living Community of Crookston's Auxiliary. They ended the week with a baseball themed parade from The Little Villagers Daycare.