COVID-19 testing three days this week at the Huck in Thief River Falls

COVID-19 testing will be held over three days in Thief River Falls this week.

Here are the details:

• Tuesday, September 29

• Wednesday, September 30

• Thursday, October 1

• Noon to 6 p.m. each day

• Huck Olson Civic Center, 501 Brooks Ave, Thief River Falls

Make an appointment here: https://www.primarybio.com/r/thiefriverfalls

You do not need insurance or identification.

You can get tested even if you don't have symptoms of COVID-19.

For example, if you think you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if you got a call from the health department telling you that you may have been exposed.

Although local residents are especially encouraged to get tested and people are not encouraged to drive long distances to get tested, public health officials say you don't have to live in Thief River Falls or Pennington County to make an appointment to get tested.