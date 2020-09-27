Free COVID-19 testing in Thief River Falls this week

Times Staff Report

Free COVID-19 testing will be held over three days in Thief River Falls this week.

Here are the details:

Tuesday, September 29

Wednesday, September 30

Thursday, October 1

Noon to 6 p.m. each day

Huck Olson Civic Center

501 Brooks Ave

Thief River Falls, MN 56701

Make an appointment here: https://www.primarybio.com/r/thiefriverfalls

Testing is free, and you do not need insurance or identification.

You can get tested even if you don't have symptoms of COVID-19. For example, if you think you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or if you got a call from the health department telling you that you may have been exposed.

Although local residents are especially encouraged to get tested and people are not encouraged to drive long distances to get tested, public health officials say you don't have to live in Thief River Falls or Pennington County to make an appointment to get tested.