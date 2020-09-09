General Surgeon Dr. Huy Nguyen joins RiverView Health

Submitted

Crookston Times

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Huy Nguyen, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Nguyen is a general surgeon with a practice at the North Clinic, Crookston. Dr. Nguyen joins the team of Dr. Brett Vibeto, general surgeon, and Dr. David Gutman, gastroenterologist, in offering upper and lower endoscopy services, including colonoscopies.

Dr. Nguyen received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis; a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis; and completed his General Surgery Residency at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.

“I know that the relationship with my patients is a special one that requires a significant amount of trust,’’ Dr. Nguyen shared. “I’d like my patients to know that I’m committed to earning that trust by providing excellent care, the same care I’d want my loved ones to receive. I am excited to offer a wide variety of care and services to improve the health of the community.’’

Dr. Nguyen is a native of Minneapolis, where his parents continue to reside. His younger sister also has a love of medicine, and works as a surgical physician assistant.

“I enjoy the challenging aspects of medicine and that you become a life-long learner as a physician,’’ he stated. “General surgery offers the immediate gratification of making patients feel better. There is also a creative component of doing procedures, which I enjoy.’’

In his free time, Dr. Nguyen enjoys exercise, photography, international travel, and hiking.

To make an appointment with Dr. Nguyen, call 218.281.9595.