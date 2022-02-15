Crookston Fire Department: Keep exits clear of ice and snow

Crookston Fire Department

The Crookston Fire Department wants to remind all building owners, property managers, and all home owners to keep exit doors and fire escapes clear of ice and snow accumulations this winter.

As the winter weather is here, we are reminding everyone to be aware of the conditions and the problems snow and ice can cause, this requires greater vigilance to ensure that these critical secondary paths are available for escape or rescue in an emergency.

Schools, apartments, restaurants, nightclubs and other buildings often have secondary exits that may become blocked by ice or snow during the winter months. Building owners are responsible to maintain required exits, and to clear ice and snow or other obstructions as quickly as possible.

Safe, useable exits are fundamental to maintaining a reasonable level of fire safety in all buildings. During this time of year, Code Enforcement officers frequently find emergency exit doors frozen shut.

Building owners are requested to provide a high level of scrutiny of their exits during this winter period, and throughout the year. Fire department personnel have noticed some of these exits being neglected and just want to send a friendly reminder of the importance of keeping these exits clear.

Removal of snow and ice from pathways, sidewalks and driveways also allows paramedics to move the ambulance cot quickly to and from emergency medical calls.

As winter continues, please help us keep the community safe.