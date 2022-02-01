Fosston fire leaves house a total loss

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Fosston family was able to exit their home safely after a January 29 fire deemed a total loss. Polk County Sheriff's Office and Fosston Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of S Mark Ave in Fosston at approximately 6:10 p.m. on January 29 and observed occupants of the home, Debera Aspen, 67; Lisa Aspen, 45, and a juvenile had exited the home. None of the occupants were injured as a result of the fire and the house was deemed a total loss.

Winger Fire Department, Essentia Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.