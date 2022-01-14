Female life-flighted for burns after Fosston apartment fire

Times Report

Polk County Sheriff's Office reported that a female was transported by life flight for burns sustained in a Fosston apartment fire. The fire broke out on January 13 at approximately 6:55 p.m. at 218 Hilligoss Blvd W in Fosston and the PCSO, Fosston Fire Department, McIntosh Fire Department and Essentia Ambulance responded to the scene.

As deputies and firefighters arrived they discovered two apartments fully engulfed. A female identified as Robin Swanson was in an upstairs apartment and was removed by members of the Fosston Fire Department. Swanson was transported by Essentia Ambulance and Life Flight with severe burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall. The owner of the apartment building was identified as David Olson.