Quonset sustains severe damage in Fosston fire

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a quonset fire in Fosston on December 29 at approximately 8:08 p.m. The fire at 335th Ave SE was located within the insulation of a quonset on the property and the quonset sustained a severe amount of damage.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire and the fire did not appear to be suspicious, said the PCSO.

Fosston Fire Department, McIntosh Fire Department and Essentia Ambulance also responded to the incident.