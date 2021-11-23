Polk County Sheriff's Office responds to Trail, MN house fire
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Gonvick Fire Department and Oklee Ambulance Service responded to 302 Birch Street in Trail, MN at approximately 12:12 a.m. on November 21 after a report of a house fire. The resident, Jonathan Wilson, and one minor child were in the house when the fire started and minor injuries were reported.
The fire was reportedly caused by a 20-pound propane tank that was brought into the house to thaw out. The house was a complete loss.