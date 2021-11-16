Polk County Sheriff's Office: Hunting incident in East Grand Forks, fire in Gully

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 2 and 380th Ave SW outside East Grand Forks on November 13 at approximately 10:22 a.m. for a report of a hunter with a gunshot wound. First responders arrived on scene and located the victim, Bryce Brannan, 19, who was transported by Crookston Area Ambulance to Altru in Grand Forks for non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be investigating the incident further. Other assisting agencies included the East Grand Forks Police Department, Fisher Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

GULLY FIRE

The PCSO responded to a report of a structure fire on November 13 at approximately 11:39 a.m. at 40333 270th St SE in Section 35 of Gully Township near the City of Gully.

There were no injuries reported from the fire which destroyed a detached storage shed and damaged a vehicle parked nearby. The fire is believed to have resulted from clothing items left next to a wood stove.

Gonvick Fire Department and Oklee Fire Department also responded.