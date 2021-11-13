Polk County Sheriff's Office and Crookston Fire respond to Warren bed fire

Times Report

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bed on fire inside of the residence at 37978 140th St NW in rural Warren on November 10 at approximately 10:10 p.m. Warren Fire Department, Alvarado Fire Department, Crookston Fire Department, and Warren Ambulance also responded.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire and the fire was contained inside the bedroom that the bed was located. The residence suffered minor structural and smoke damage.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating the fire.