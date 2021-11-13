Extensive damage reported in double car fire at UMN Crookston

Crookston Fire Department were dispatched to the University of Minnesota Crookston campus Wednesday, November 10 at approximately 3:28 p.m. for two vehicles on fire. Captain Bob Magsam shared with the Times that firefighters were on scene for over an hour and there was extensive damage to both vehicles.

In a video sent to the Times by a person on campus it appears as the pickup started on fire first and then the car in front of it caught fire. There were no injuries and a minor investigation was completed.