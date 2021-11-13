Extensive damage reported in double car fire at UMN Crookston
Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times
Crookston Fire Department were dispatched to the University of Minnesota Crookston campus Wednesday, November 10 at approximately 3:28 p.m. for two vehicles on fire. Captain Bob Magsam shared with the Times that firefighters were on scene for over an hour and there was extensive damage to both vehicles.
In a video sent to the Times by a person on campus it appears as the pickup started on fire first and then the car in front of it caught fire. There were no injuries and a minor investigation was completed.