Fire at Alexander Street apartments deemed accidental

Friday's fire at the Alexander Street apartments was deemed accidental after a visit from the state fire marshal. Fire Chief Tim Froeber told the Times that they were dispatched to the apartments on October 1 at 4:09 p.m. and found heavy smoke in the basement apartment.

"It was unknown if the occupants were out, so we did a quick search and didn't find anyone," Froeber explained. "A couple cats did perish in the fire."

"The cause of the fire was due to an accidental unattended stove and there was very little smoke in the other apartments, but the four families living there were displaced and put in hotels for a couple nights by the Red Cross," he added.

The original apartment suffered moderate fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the unit which will need to be remodeled before the family can move back in. The other three units were deemed livable after review.

"Thank you to our partners like the Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance and Polk County Sheriff’s Department who were with us on the scene," Froeber continued.