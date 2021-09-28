Damage caused at Mentor garage fire, McIntosh house fire

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Mentor Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire on September 25 at approximately 9:32 p.m. at 14143 Maple Inn Rd SE in rural Mentor. The owners of the garage, Steven and Tammy Larson, were able to extinguish the fire partially prior to the fire departments arrival. The garage sustained damage to the exterior of the building. There were no reported injuries. The fire appeared to originate from a trash can filled with combustibles placed outside the garage.

MCINTOSH HOUSE FIRE

Polk County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh Fire Department and Fosston Essentia Ambulance responded to a report of a residential structure fire on September 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m. at 520 Cleveland Ave SW in the City of McIntosh.

The fire was contained in the northwest corner of the house, which suffered minor structural and smoke damage. There were no injuries resulting from the fire. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating the fire in an attempt to determine the cause.