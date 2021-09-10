Fire on Hwy 2 west of Crookston destroys utility truck

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Hwy 2 West of Crookston at approximately 8:22 p.m. on September 9.

A utility truck was being pulled behind a dump truck when the rear tire caught on fire.

The utility truck was engulfed in flames, upon arrival. The Crookston Fire Dept responded and extinguished the fire without incident or injury. Estimated property loss was $9,500.

The owner of the utility truck was Patrick Baker of Minot ND.