Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to Erskine on August 6 for a reported vehicle fire. Upon arrival at 122 N Vance Ave deputies found that the vehicle, a 1986 blue Ford F250, was fully engulfed.

The owner, 77-year-old Ronald Dargus, was uninjured. The fire appears to be mechanical and was deemed to be a total loss, said a media release.

Assistance was provided by Erskine Fire Department.