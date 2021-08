Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to rural McIntosh Monday for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival at 38270 260th AVE SE, deputies found that the structure was collapsed and fully engulfed.

The owner, Larry Oppegaard, age 66, was uninjured. The fire appears to be accidental.

The structure was a total loss.

Assistance was provided by McIntosh Fire Department.