Car fire at Win-E-Mac Travel Center contained by State Patrol troopers

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a motor vehicle on fire at the Win E Mac Travel Center in Erskine on June 27 at approximately 5 p.m. and multiple agencies responded to the scene. The driver of the 2010 Dodge Challenger, Nicholas Blais, 20, Maple Grove, noticed the trunk area was smoking and on fire and two Minnesota State Patrol troopers, who were at the travel center at that time, assisted Blais in putting out the fire.

The fire appeared to mechanical and there was nothing suspicious about the fire. No one was injured and the damage to the Dodge Challenger was moderate.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Erskine Fire Rescue, and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.