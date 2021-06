Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Fosston Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Lengby on June 2 and the fire caused significant damage to property. The call came in at approximately 5:45 p.m. at 420th Ave SE in Lengby to the property owned by William Bushelle.

The fire destroyed two sheds and the contents of both buildings. It appears the fire was accidental. There were no injuries reported.