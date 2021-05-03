PCSO, CFD called to woods, grass fire in Russia Township

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s along with the Crookston Fire Department were dispatched to Section 14 of Russia Township on May 1 to check on a reported fire burning. When they arrived on scene they noticed that a grass field and woods were on fire and out of control. The fire was extinguished and there was damage to an abandoned car that was in the field.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents that the county is under a red flag warning due to the dry weather and burning is prohibited at this time with the exception of a contained camp fire. Check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website for information on updated burning bans and warnings.

The Beltrami Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The fire is under investigation at this time.