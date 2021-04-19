Polk County responds to shop fire in Mentor

Times Report

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shop fire in rural Mentor at approximately 7:53 p.m. on April 14. As the deputies arrived at 160th Avenue SE they found the fire had been extinguished by fire departments already on scene.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Damage was localized to the rear of the shop where a chicken coop was located.

Assisting agencies include Mentor Fire, Erskine Fire, Fertile Fire and Fertile County EMS.