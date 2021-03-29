Gully neighbors team up to fight grass fire

Submitted

Crookston Times

Neighbors in Gully teamed up Wednesday, March 24 to keep a grass fire from destroying their homes along the west side of the small town located on the far eastern edge of Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the grass fire that was approaching the Gully city limits did destroy a small shed and a trailer, but no injuries were reported. The value of the shed and trailer or what may have been inside them is not yet known.

The call came in minutes before 3 p.m. on March 24. Numerous neighbors kept the approaching fire from the houses until firefighters from Gonvick and Clearbrook arrived and extinguished the blaze. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also responded.

The origin of the fire is currently being investigated.