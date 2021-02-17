SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months

Garage and pickup parked inside destroyed by Mentor fire

Times Report
Crookston Times

    A garage and a pickup parked inside as well as other items were destroyed by a Tuesday, Feb. 16 fire in rural Mentor, at 13043 Elmhurst Lane SE, the Polk County Sherif’s Office reports.

    No one was hurt.

    The call came in at around 12:13 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed the detached garage filled with heavy smoke and fire.

    The pickup was a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

    The investigation led by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office appears to indicate that a propane garage heater caused the blaze.

    Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Mentor and Fertile, as well as County EMS.