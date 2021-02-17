Garage and pickup parked inside destroyed by Mentor fire

Times Report

Crookston Times

A garage and a pickup parked inside as well as other items were destroyed by a Tuesday, Feb. 16 fire in rural Mentor, at 13043 Elmhurst Lane SE, the Polk County Sherif’s Office reports.

No one was hurt.

The call came in at around 12:13 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed the detached garage filled with heavy smoke and fire.

The pickup was a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

The investigation led by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office appears to indicate that a propane garage heater caused the blaze.

Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Mentor and Fertile, as well as County EMS.