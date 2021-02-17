Fire destroys house, no injuries reported

Times Report

Crookston Times

A residence on the property located at 21475 300th St. SE in rural Erskine was destroyed by fire on Monday, Feb. 15, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, but it appears no one was injured.

Upon arrival, deputies found the structure engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, with assistance from the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from Erskine, Fosston, McIntosh, Mentor, Oklee and Winger assisted at the scene, as did Essentia Ambulance.