Eagles hosting benefit Feb. 4-5 for Rau family after house fire

Crookston Times

The Crookston Eagles Club will be hosting a fundraiser for Brent and Mona Rau this Thursday and Friday, February 4 and 5, from 6-8 p.m. with food sales going to the Rau family.

The Rau’s suffered a house fire Monday evening in the Woods Addition.

“Brent is a (Eagles) member and Past President of the Aerie,” said the Eagles club in a post about the event on Facebook. “He volunteers every Thursday and Friday delivering (food) baskets at the club.”

“We will be serving walleye fingers, chicken drummies, chicken strips, shrimp, mozzarella sticks, and other baskets for just $8 and tax is included,” they added.

Free will donations will be accepted at that time, or, if you cannot attend, donations can be dropped off at the Eagles Club.